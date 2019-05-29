Likud: Kahlon keeping treasury

Breaking news.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies reports that he has offered the Finance Portfolio to the Labor and Blue and White parties.
According to a Channel 12 report, Netanyhu offered labor leader Avi Gabbay four portfolios for his six MK faction, including Finance for Gabbay. Channel 13 reported that Netanayhu included Defense and Finance in a package to Blue and WhiteA Netanyahu Spokesman stated that "Kahlon will be finance minster period."
A Labor spokesman confirmed that the party has received an offer from Likud that included stopping bills that the party believes would harm democracy. The spokesman said the offer was considered and rejected.
