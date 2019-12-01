Likud: Yair Lapid thwarts every effort to form unity government

The Likud released a statement on Sunday evening after the conclusion of negotiation meetings with Blue and White, accusing Blue and White's No. 2 Yair Lapid of thwarting efforts to form a unity government."The Likud has agreed to major concessions," the statement said. "But Yair Lapid is still making every effort to thwart a unity government. If Lapid ceases to sabotage unity efforts, there is still a real possibility of preventing elections and forming a unity government."The two sides discussed a proposal for Netanyahu to remain prime minister for a few months, followed by Gantz for two years and then whoever will be Likud’s leader finishing up the term.