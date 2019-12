"Unfortunately, Yair Lapid torpedoed a unity government from the very beginning," the Likud Party tweeted following the announcement of a third Israeli election in one year.MK Yair Lapid is a member of the Blue and White party, whose leader Benny Gantz was tasked with forming a coalition after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so. Gantz also was not able to form a coalition, leading to Israel's third round of elections.