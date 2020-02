The Likud party tweeted on Tuesday evening a warning to Blue and White politician Gaby Ashkenazi warning him “for the last time” that unless he apologizes to the Druze community they will release how he “tried to join Likud” and also “the refusals you got because of your awful words in your recordings.”The Likud claims that recordings exist in which, as IDF chief of staff, Ashekanzi allegedly offended the Druze.