Likud's governing secretariat approves Likud-Kulanu deal for joint ticket

By
May 28, 2019 17:31
Likud's governing secretariat approved an agreement with the Kulanu party of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Tuesday, to run on a joint list if the September 17 election is initiated on Wednesday.

The agreement is not a merger of the two parties but merely an agreement to run together of the repeat election takes place. It is possible though, that if a government is formed by Wednesday night's deadline that the parties will merge anyway. According to the agreement, Kahlon will receive the fifth slot on the Likud list, Eli Cohen the 15th, Yifat Shasha-Biton the 29th and Roy Folkman will be number 35. 



"Running together will give us 40 mandates," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau said, adding that "the more we prepare for an election the less likely it is that there will be an election."

Likud MK Michal Shir and Ariel Kallner appealed the decision of the secretariat to the Likud's internal court.

