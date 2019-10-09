Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Ahmad Tibi, Joint List to meet Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 9, 2019 21:42
Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi announced on Twitter that the Joint List will meet with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tomorrow, following an increase in the murders in Arab areas.

"The meeting of the heads of the Joint List with Minister Arden and the Police Commissioner will be held tomorrow after the car convoy ends on Highway 6 later in the afternoon. We will present our demands and proposals for eradicating crime in the Arab communities,” Tibi tweeted.


