MK Ahmad Tibi, Joint List to meet Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan

Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi announced on Twitter that the Joint List will meet with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tomorrow, following an increase in the murders in Arab areas.



"The meeting of the heads of the Joint List with Minister Arden and the Police Commissioner will be held tomorrow after the car convoy ends on Highway 6 later in the afternoon. We will present our demands and proposals for eradicating crime in the Arab communities,” Tibi tweeted.

הפגישה של ראשי המשותפת עם השר ארדן ומפכ״ל המשטרה תיערך מחר אחרי סיום שיירת המכוניות בכביש 6 אחרי הצהריים . נציג את דרישותינו והצעותינו למיגור הפשיעה ביישובים הערביים. — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) October 9, 2019

