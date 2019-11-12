Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

MK Omer Bar-Lev warns Bennett could 'recklessly start a war'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 07:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MK Omer Bar-Lev commented on this morning's operational activity and alluded to the appointment of Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister.

"Senior Islamic Jihad leaders like Abu Al-Ata are dead men and the IDF's long hand can reach every one of them, but I cannot help but feel that the security of the state and the order to harm the senior jihad officials have been cynically exploited and politically motivated. In a few hours, the Defense Minister's Office will welcome a new and inexperienced person, who could recklessly start a war," said Bar-Lev.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
Hamas releases statement mourning Al-Ata

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings