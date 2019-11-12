MK Omer Bar-Lev warns Bennett could 'recklessly start a war'

MK Omer Bar-Lev commented on this morning's operational activity and alluded to the appointment of Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister.



"Senior Islamic Jihad leaders like Abu Al-Ata are dead men and the IDF's long hand can reach every one of them, but I cannot help but feel that the security of the state and the order to harm the senior jihad officials have been cynically exploited and politically motivated. In a few hours, the Defense Minister's Office will welcome a new and inexperienced person, who could recklessly start a war," said Bar-Lev.



