MK Suleiman: Finance Ministry is ignoring parents' needs

Head of the Knesset Welfare Committee MK Aida Touma-Suleiman ended a debate concerning day care centers during the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, claiming that the Finance Ministry is avoiding giving concrete information on how and when they will return to work.



“The Finance Ministry is not taking the issue seriously and is ignoring [it],” she said. “[The ministry] is not giving us real answers.”



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, daycare centers are currently not working. Parents were informed they don’t need to pay the centers during the weeks their children are at home and as a result the centers are currently lacking funds.



“The Finance Ministry must reach into its pocket and compensate the centers or else their (the centers) standards will go down and our children will be hurt,” Touma-Suleiman said.