MKs to vote on UN Amb. Danon's term extension

Knesset members will be voting to extend UN Ambassador Danny Danon's tenure until the end of 2019, Channel 2 reported on Wednesday.



MKs will cast their votes on the referendum via phone.On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed to extend UN Ambassador Danny Danon's tenure until the end of 2019.



