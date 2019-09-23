Macron to meet Trump, Rouhani to push mediation efforts

UNITED NATIONS - French President Emmanuel Macron said he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he seeks to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.



An attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14, which the United States and Saudi Arabia blamed on Iran, was a turning point, Macron told reporters. Iran has denied involvement.



