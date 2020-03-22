The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Malaysia reports 123 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,306

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2020 12:35
Malaysia reported 123 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,306 cases, with 10 deaths.
The health ministry said 34 of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering held late last month.
Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.
Kosovo authorities reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:23 PM
Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:04 PM
Flights announced for Israelis still in Italy
Ambassadors in Israel, FM coordinate international efforts
Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:46 PM
Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:43 PM
Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:38 PM
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:36 PM
Justice Minister extends limited courts activity to fight coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 12:35 PM
Attorney-General: Coronavirus is no reason for Knesset not to meet
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 11:35 AM
Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:17 AM
Romania confirms first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:15 AM
Czech Republic coronavirus cases rise to 1,047, no deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 11:13 AM
Indian railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 10:07 AM
Turkish Airlines says 85% of its planes idle due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 09:50 AM
