Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will reportedly announce the decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on various corruption offenses later today, according to Yediot Aharonot.According to the report, Mandelblit and his team have been working on drafting the indictments to present today, to charge Netanyahu before a third election would begin - however, if the drafts are not ready in time, the announcement is expected for early next week.