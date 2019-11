Zohar said on Twitter that any contest within Likud should be done in a democratic and respectful manner. He also added that "we are close to a crucial election campaign, and there is also a day after."

Following internal struggles between Likud party members supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and main primary challenger Gideon Sa'ar, Likud MK Miki Zohar, considered an ardent supporter of the prime minister, issued a call for calm.