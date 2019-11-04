Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Minister Israel Katz: The policy is clear – we will not allow quiet in Gaza. When and how we act is up to our discretion.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
November 4, 2019 08:15
Israel's Foreign Minister Katz said on Monday morning that,  “Gaza is becoming an Iranian militia.” 

“It is bringing us closer to a decision on Gaza,” Katz added.Minister Katz’s comments come following a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza over the weekend, which was attributed to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

One of the rockets directly struck a residential building in Sderot. The IDF responded with retaliatory strikes on select targets in Gaza, hitting two Hamas observation posts.


