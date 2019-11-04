Minister Israel Katz: The policy is clear – we will not allow quiet in Gaza. When and how we act is up to our discretion.

Israel's Foreign Minister Katz said on Monday morning that, “Gaza is becoming an Iranian militia.”



“It is bringing us closer to a decision on Gaza,” Katz added.Minister Katz’s comments come following a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza over the weekend, which was attributed to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.



One of the rockets directly struck a residential building in Sderot. The IDF responded with retaliatory strikes on select targets in Gaza, hitting two Hamas observation posts.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });