Miri Regev: Gideon Sa'ar betrayed Likud

Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev, who supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the December 26 Likud primary, accused his opponent, MK Gidon Sa'ar, of "betraying" the party in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday.Regev also accused Sa'ar of "undermining" Netanyahu and of "firing inside the Armored Personnel Carrier" of Likud. Regev was referring to Sa'ar's decision to call for a snap primary during the 21 days when it was legally possible for any MK to form a government.When such accusations were made against Sa'ar in the past he responded that he never left Likud, even when he received offers from other parties during a break that he took from politics and that Netanyahu called for a snap primary a month before he did.