Miri Regev: Netanyahu will be the next prime minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 03:55
Likud Minister Miri Regev said early Wednesday that she believed that Benjamin Netanyahu would be the next prime minister.

Interviewed on Channel 12 Regev said that Likud would not accept any veto on Netanyahu.“He is our leader, the only one,” Regev stated.


September 18, 2019
Ehud Barak: First results are worse than what I hoped

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

