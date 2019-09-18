Miri Regev: Netanyahu will be the next prime minister

Likud Minister Miri Regev said early Wednesday that she believed that Benjamin Netanyahu would be the next prime minister.



Interviewed on Channel 12 Regev said that Likud would not accept any veto on Netanyahu.“He is our leader, the only one,” Regev stated.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });