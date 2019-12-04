Mississippi university quickly lifts lockdown after shooter report

Jackson State University in Mississippi briefly issued a lockdown order on Wednesday on suspicion there was a person shooting at people on campus before lifting it within 30 minutes, saying there was no threat.The university told students to take shelter a little before noon, saying there was a "suspected shooter" in a car. A short time later it said the lockdown was lifted."The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter," the school, a historically black university, said in its post.Jackson Police Department said that it was investigating a shooting in which a single person was wounded around the same time as the lockdown order.