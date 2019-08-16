Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

More than 5,500 protestors along Gaza border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 20:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Nearly 5,600 protestors lined up along the Gaza border on Friday to demonstrate for the Right of Return. 

According to Y Net, protestors threw grenades and other explosives at the fence and many attempted to approach the fence as well. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 16, 2019
Leader of Kenyan drug organization sentenced to 25 years in U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings