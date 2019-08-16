More than 5,500 protestors along Gaza border

Nearly 5,600 protestors lined up along the Gaza border on Friday to demonstrate for the Right of Return.



According to Y Net, protestors threw grenades and other explosives at the fence and many attempted to approach the fence as well.



