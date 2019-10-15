NATO worried about effects of Turkey's Syria offensive on fight against Islamic State

NATO is concerned about the consequences of Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria on the fight against Islamic State, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.



"I'm concerned about the consequences for the gains we have made in fighting our common enemy Daesh," he told reporters.

