Naama Issachar's lawyers seek cancellation of sentence in Russian courts

Naama Issachar's defence lawyers are preparing a case to bring before the cassation panel at the Supreme Court of Russia, appealing the verdicts of Khimki City Court and the appeallation ruling at the Moscow Regional Court.The previous verdicts, delivered on October 11 and December 19, 2019 respectively, are deemed by her defence team to have been illegal and unjust, leading to the conviction of Naama despite her innocence, Maariv has reported. Her team is also continuing to prepare a complaint to take to the European Court of Human Rights regarding claimed numerous and gross violations of Issachar's rights during her criminal prosecution.Issachar was pardoned by Russia's President Vladimir Putin in late January, returning to Israel following her detention in Russia for possessing a small amount of cannibis in her luggage during a stop-over in Moscow airport. However, her defence team are arguing that the pardon and early release doesn't constitite the restoration of her rights, which they say can only be achieved by cancelling her unjust sentence.