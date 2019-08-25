Nasrallah: ‘Do not wager that Hezbollah will allow such aggression’

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah warned “the whole of occupied Palestine” not to rely on IDF assurances that residents of northern Israel are safe, following an Israeli strike on Iranian forces in Syria.



“We will attack all Israeli drones in Lebanese skies,” he vowed, “we will bring them down from the sky.” He warned that this new development “will take Lebanon back to the way things were before 2000. We will not allow it no matter what the cost.”



