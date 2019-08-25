Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nasrallah: ‘Do not wager that Hezbollah will allow such aggression’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 19:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah warned “the whole of occupied Palestine” not to rely on IDF assurances that residents of northern Israel are safe, following an Israeli strike on Iranian forces in Syria.

“We will attack all Israeli drones in Lebanese skies,” he vowed, “we will bring them down from the sky.” He warned that this new development “will take Lebanon back to the way things were before 2000. We will not allow it no matter what the cost.”


