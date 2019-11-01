Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nasrallah urges forming Lebanese govt quickly among protests

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 16:40
 The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah called on Friday for the quick formation of a new Lebanese government that he said must hear the demands of protesters and work to restore confidence.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's resignation, prompted by massive protests against the ruling elite, had frozen government reform plans. 


