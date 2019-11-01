Nasrallah urges forming Lebanese govt quickly among protests

The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah called on Friday for the quick formation of a new Lebanese government that he said must hear the demands of protesters and work to restore confidence.



In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's resignation, prompted by massive protests against the ruling elite, had frozen government reform plans.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });