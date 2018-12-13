Natalie Portman: Israel's Nation State Law is a mistake and 'racist'

Cast member Natalie Portman poses at a premiere for the movie "Vox Lux" in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2018.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman told an Arabic-language newspaper that Israel's Nation-State Law is racist.
In an interview with the London-based al-Quds al-Arabi published on Thursday, Portman - who was born in Jerusalem and grew up in the United States - said she did not support the law.
"This [law] is a mistake and I do not agree with it," the newspaper quoted Portman as saying. "I hope we can love our neighbors and work together with our neighbors for change."
The actress was referring to the controversial law passed in July that declares Israel as a Jewish state and the nation-state of the Jewish people.
In the interview to promote her latest film, Vox Lux, Portman said the election of US President Donald Trump "upset me and angered me a lot. But I am working on using that energy to prepare to demonstrate when I see injustice and to make my community a better place in my own way."
Portman, who has said she is proud of her Israeli heritage, has often been critical of the Israeli government.
In April she ignited a firestorm of controversy after she pulled out of a prize ceremony in Jerusalem for the Genesis Prize Foundation
. Portman, who originally accepted the honor, later said she wouldn't attend the event because she "did not want to appear as endorsing [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu." She said that "like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation... Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power."
