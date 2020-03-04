Netanyahu: Gantz is attempting to cancel the will of the voters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday and said that the health and security of Israeli citizens stand above all other things.

“This is why I say that the move [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz is doing is an attempt to cancel the will of the voters,” he continued.

Netanyahu went on to say that, as the Joint List Party is not a Zionist party, the Left does not have enough seats to create a ruling coalition.

While not a Zionist party, Joint List is currently the third largest party. Blue and White's leader Benny Gantz previously ruled out forming a government with the Joint List.