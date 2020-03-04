The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: Gantz is attempting to cancel the will of the voters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2020 18:06
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday and said that the health and security of Israeli citizens stand above all other things.
“This is why I say that the move [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz is doing is an attempt to cancel the will of the voters,” he continued.
Netanyahu went on to say that, as the Joint List Party is not a Zionist party, the Left does not have enough seats to create a ruling coalition.
While not a Zionist party, Joint List is currently the third largest party. Blue and White's leader Benny Gantz previously ruled out forming a government with the Joint List.
  
Zandberg: We must send that racist Netanyahu off packing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 06:15 PM
Coronavirus may disrupt Jerusalem Marathon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 05:40 PM
Lawyer escaped the law for 15 years, sentenced for six
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 05:22 PM
Britain reaches 85 coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 04:45 PM
Netanyahu: We're in the midst of a pandemic, and expanding quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 04:30 PM
Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 04:08 PM
Italian govt likely to order Serie A matches be played behind closed doors
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 02:55 PM
Egypt bars entry of Qatari nationals over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 02:54 PM
Iran's first vice president has coronavirus, IranWire reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:56 PM
Iran has 92 coronavirus deaths, 2,922 infections - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:22 PM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:17 PM
Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:07 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to convene with right-wing bloc at 2pm
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 01:03 PM
US carries out airstrike on Taliban fighters for first time since Doha deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 12:05 PM
Iraq reports its first coronavirus death, in Kurdish region
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 11:48 AM
