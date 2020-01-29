The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: Palestinians must take first step on 'Deal of the Century'

Netanyahu said he is "ready to make those compromises" for the "Deal of the Century" to be executed.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 29, 2020 15:39
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday afternoon on Fox and Friends on Fox News, explaining that "we have a way to get" to peace, but "the Palestinians should take the first step" in US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century".
He explained that the Palestinian people "must be given a vision, which I think is what the president did. Once we define the direction... I think we can get there.
"Getting Hamas out of Gaza isn't going to be easy," he continued. "Assuming we have a peace agreement, then the two parts of where the Palestinians [live] will be connected. We have a way to get there, but the Palestinians should take the first step."
Netanyahu said he is "ready to make those compromises and make those decisions."
"We are going to leave open the map in such a way that we will not contradict... the outline that the president put forward," he explained. "We are going to maintain our policies. Israel will act according to what the plan signals."
"The Arab states... have said, 'This is something you have to consider.' I think this is an amazing achievement for President Trump," he added.
"Trump is the best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu continued. He additionally expressed his appreciation for the US's recent airstrike which killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
"I believe people underestimate the impact of eliminating the most dangerous terrorist on Earth," Netanyahu said. Trump "was taking the money, not to help the people of Iran... but to build colonies of Iran. He's giving these Shiite militias [the money]. They were basically conquering the Middle East. I think it's dealt a devastating blow to Iran."
He added, "As long as I am prime minister, [Iran] will never have the weapons to [wipe out Israel]. I think what the president does is put forth the facts. We're ready to get on with it."
Netanyahu concluded by telling the Fox and Friends hosts that "It is a great day for peace, for Israel, for the Palestinians, and for the world. Thank you, president Trump."


Tags Donald Trump Deal of the century Qasem Soleimani
