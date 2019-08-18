Netanyahu: I won't hold back from broad Gaza operation even during elections

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned that he would not hold back from a broad Gaza operation even during election season, while talking to reporters before embarking on a plane to Ukraine.
"I've heard statements saying that I would refrain from embarking on a broad campaign because of the elections," he said. "This is not true. My considerations are case-relevant. If it is necessary, we will go into broad action - with or without elections."
