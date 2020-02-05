Netanyahu: We used to give and Palestinians get, now we’re receiving

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his Likud Party was able to bring to a historical shift. “In the past we used to give and the Palestinians would get,” he said. “Now we are the ones receiving and the Palestinians are doing the giving,” he was speaking during a Likud rally held in Ra'anana.Listing the points mentioned in the "Deal of the Century" presented by US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said the Palestinians must give up all these things to enter negotiations with Israel; the right of return, pay to slay, and disarm Hamas, among other points.