Netanyahu: We will capture the abhorrent terrorist



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Thursday to the terror attack in Efrat and said “security forces are in pursuit of the loathsome terrorist with the purpose of catching him and even the score.”

He sent his condolences on behalf of the office of Prime Minister and the government to the family of the killed young man.

