Netanyahu: Israel will 'crush' Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks

Netanyahu and Nasrallah.
Israel will inflict a “crushing” military blow on Hezbollah and Lebanon if Hezbollah dares to strike Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu's comments came in reaction to an interview Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallaeh gave in an interview on Friday with Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV to mark the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.
“Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction,” Nasrallah said.
Netanyahu called Nasrallah’s comments “boastful words,” and said that if Hezbollah “dared to do something foolish and attack Israel, we would impose a crushing military blow on it and on Lebanon.”
Unlike Nasrallah, who bragged of “game-changing offensive weapons” and surprises by ground, sea and air, Netanyahu said “I do not intend to elaborate on our plans.”
“Suffice it to say that for years Nasrallah dug terror tunnels, which we destroyed within days.”
Since December, the IDF uncovered and destroyed a system of attack tunnels from Lebanon that were to serve elite Hezbollah troops trying to penetrate into Israel.
Netanyahu's comments on Sunday followed by just five days his response to an Iranian official who threatened last week that Israel would be destroyed within 30 minutes if the US attacked the Islamic Republic.
“Iran has threatened recently to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video clip he posted, standing in front of an F-35 “Adir” plane at the Nevatim Air Force base. “It is worthwhile for them to remember that these plans can reach everywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria.”
