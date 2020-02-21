The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu challenges Gantz to answer questions on Fifth Dimension

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 15:18
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called upon Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Friday to respond to a series of questions about what happened to his bankrupt company, the Fifth Dimension, before the March 2 election.
In a video he posted, Netanyahu said Blue and White can no longer talk about clean governance. 
"Benny Gantz and the Fifth Dimension company he led are the subject of a serious criminal investigation for misleading the police, got without a tender a contract for NIS 50 million in taxpayer money, never returned the four million shekels they kept and pretended to have a product and customers that do not exist," Netanyahu said. "This is the only experience of Gantz in civilian life. This is not only criminal, the company also went bankrupt."
Netanyahu asked Gantz, who is not a suspect in the case, about the NIS 50 million contract and the NIS 4 million that was taken, the company's incorrect statements about its experience and its product and how he met with then police inspector-general Roni Alsheikh. He also asked if the company provided classified information to officials abroad without permission. 
6 cases of coronavirus in northern Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 02:41 PM
First case of coronavirus reported in Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 02:36 PM
Witness in Rabbi Berland case attacked by multiple assailants - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 02:31 PM
Israeli that returned home from cruise tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 01:08 PM
Attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 11:30 AM
Italian national tests positive for coronavirus in Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 09:26 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 1.5 cm in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 08:47 AM
China says earliest coronavirus vaccine set for April trials
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 05:38 AM
South Korea reports 52 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 156
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 03:09 AM
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys missiles fired from Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 02:51 AM
25-year-old man killed in car accident on Highway 431
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/21/2020 01:12 AM
Iraq bans border crossings by Iranians amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/21/2020 12:14 AM
Ramming attack suspected near Beit El – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 10:45 PM
Blue and White leader: Litzman failed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 09:46 PM
Democratic presidential debate snags record 20 million viewers -NBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 09:26 PM
