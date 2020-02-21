Netanyahu challenges Gantz to answer questions on Fifth Dimension

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called upon Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Friday to respond to a series of questions about what happened to his bankrupt company, the Fifth Dimension, before the March 2 election.

In a video he posted, Netanyahu said Blue and White can no longer talk about clean governance.

"Benny Gantz and the Fifth Dimension company he led are the subject of a serious criminal investigation for misleading the police, got without a tender a contract for NIS 50 million in taxpayer money, never returned the four million shekels they kept and pretended to have a product and customers that do not exist," Netanyahu said. "This is the only experience of Gantz in civilian life. This is not only criminal, the company also went bankrupt."

Netanyahu asked Gantz, who is not a suspect in the case, about the NIS 50 million contract and the NIS 4 million that was taken, the company's incorrect statements about its experience and its product and how he met with then police inspector-general Roni Alsheikh. He also asked if the company provided classified information to officials abroad without permission.