Netanyahu congratulates newly-elected Guatemalan President Giammattei

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Tuesday morning congratulating newly-elected Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.



Netanyahu said, "I congratulate Alejandro Giammattei on being elected President of Guatemala. Giammattei is a friend of Israel, and I am convinced that together we will continue to strengthen excellent cooperation between the countries."On this occasion, I would like to thank my friend [outgoing President] Jimmy Morales. Relations between Israel and Guatemala reached new heights during his time, also thanks to his correct and courageous decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the Guatemalan embassy there.



Giammattei, of the Vamos party, defeated former First Lady Sandra Torres from the centrist National Unity of Hope party, who received about 40 percent of the votes.



