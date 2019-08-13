Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu congratulates newly-elected Guatemalan President Giammattei

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 11:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Tuesday morning congratulating newly-elected Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Netanyahu said, "I congratulate Alejandro Giammattei on being elected President of Guatemala. Giammattei is a friend of Israel, and I am convinced that together we will continue to strengthen excellent cooperation between the countries."On this occasion, I would like to thank my friend [outgoing President] Jimmy Morales. Relations between Israel and Guatemala reached new heights during his time, also thanks to his correct and courageous decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the Guatemalan embassy there.

Giammattei, of the Vamos party, defeated former First Lady Sandra Torres from the centrist National Unity of Hope party, who received about 40 percent of the votes.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 13, 2019
Gibraltar seeks to ease tanker standoff with Iran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings