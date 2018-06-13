Netanyahu defiant after submarine affair questioning

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood his ground Wednesday after having been questioned in Case 3000 Tuesday, saying he did nothing wrong.



"Yesterday it was found out my considerations about the submarines...were professionally taken," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media Wednesday evening.



Stating that he has always acted for the security of the state of Israel, the prime minister wrote: "The air was emptied from that [hot air] balloon, and all other balloons will be emptied out in such a manner."



Netanyahu was questioned for the first time about his role in Case 3000, otherwise known as "the submarines affair" on Tuesday.



“We would like to confirm that the prime minister today gave testimony for several hours, as part of an investigation conducted by the Lahav 433 unit,” the Israel Police said Tuesday afternoon.



Share on facebook Share on twitter