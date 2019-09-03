Netanyahu discusses trilateral Russia, U.S., Israel security meeting

Israel is working to organize a trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States and Israel to discuss removing Iran from Syria, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to the Knesset Channel.





"We will continue to take all the political, security, intelligence and professional steps to achieve our goals," said Netanyahu.

The prime minister also welcomed statements by the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE condemning a recent attack by Hezbollah. "It sounds like the days of the Messiah, but it shows a fundamental change taking place in the Middle East."

"Even the Arab world understands that Iranian aggression endangers not just Israel but the entire region. I call on more countries to stand against the aggression by Iran and its satellites," said Netanyahu.



During the meeting, Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for placing sanctions on a Lebanese bank which provides funds to Hezbollah.



Netanyahu added the Israel is working to prevent Iran from providing precise weapons that endanger us to Israel's enemies and their satellites, such as Hezbollah and others.



Israel is working towards these goals in both open and hidden ways, according to Netanyahu.



On the homefront, Netanyahu emphasized achievements in tourism and employment.





"Employment is at an all-time high, and unemployment is at an all-time low. So seriously, we didn't go crazy, we have done tremendous things here for the Israeli economy, the welfare of Israeli citizens and the future of Israel."

