Netanyahu likely to return mandate if unable to get majority this time

In a radio interview with David Yosov on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was again asked whether he would return the prime ministrial mandate to President Reuven Rivlin this time if he is again unable to secure a majority of seats in the Knesset.

Netanyahu replied more decisively than he has in the past, and said "What do you mean? I have a choice? There are rules."

Netanyahu has dodged this question in recent interviews, and this is the most definitive statement he has made thus far on the subject.

