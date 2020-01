Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister's Office reported.Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and his Cypriot counterpart George Lakkotrypis were also in attendance. This meeting is a pre-meeting to the planned triple meeting between Netanyahu, Lakkotrypis, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday night. During that meeting, it is expected that the East-Med gas deal will be signed.

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies