Netanyahu offers his greetings to Ethiopian-Israelis for Sigd

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his best wishes for Ethiopian-Israelis on Tuesday for the holiday of Sigd.



“I am happy to mark, with all of you and the people of Israel, the holiday of Sigd today” he said, “I salute your great dedication in keeping Jewish identity alive in diaspora for so many generations.”



As of 2008 the Sigd is included in the list of official state holidays in Israel, the name means ‘Day of Worshiping the Lord’ and is a day of fasting during which the entire community listens to a passage from the Torah. Document recording the holiday date back to the 15th Century.