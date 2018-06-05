June 05 2018
|
Sivan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu says he 'isn't surprised' about Khamenei's inflammatory remarks

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 5, 2018 14:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "isn't surprised" about Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's threat to destroy Israel and continue to enrich uranium, he said Tuesday in a video statement from Paris.

"Yesterday Ayatollah Khamenei, the ruler of Iran, declared that his intention was to destroy the State of Israel, and yesterday he explained how he would do it - with an unlimited enrichment of uranium to produce an arsenal of nuclear bombs ... We are not surprised," he said.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 5, 2018
Suicide bombers kill 10 in attack on mosque in southeastern Niger

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut