Netanyahu says he 'isn't surprised' about Khamenei's inflammatory remarks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "isn't surprised" about Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's threat to destroy Israel and continue to enrich uranium, he said Tuesday in a video statement from Paris.



"Yesterday Ayatollah Khamenei, the ruler of Iran, declared that his intention was to destroy the State of Israel, and yesterday he explained how he would do it - with an unlimited enrichment of uranium to produce an arsenal of nuclear bombs ... We are not surprised," he said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter