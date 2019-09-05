Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu sends Iran a warning on his way to London

'This is not the time to carry out talks with Iran, this is the time to pressure Iran.'

September 5, 2019 08:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a warning to Iran, as he boarded a flight to London Thursday morning to meet with British prime minister Boris Johnson and US Defense Secretary

"Today we were told about another violation carried out by Iran, this time in relation to nuclear proliferation. It’s part of the aggressive actions of Iran in the international sphere and part of their attempts to carry out attacks against Israel, attempts which have not halted," he said.
"This is not the time to carry out talks with Iran, this is the time to pressure Iran."

"I’m going for a lightning visit to London to meet with the prime minister Boris Johnson and the US defense secretary Mark Esper to discuss things which are important to Israel at every opportunity."

Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin and the IDF Head of Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva will be joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his trip to London.

Mike Pence will also be in London. Netanyahu aides said they did not know whether he would meet with him.


