Netanyahu discusses lifting COVID-19 restrictions with world leaders

The leaders also discussed ways to prevent a second wave of infections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2020 13:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a video conference on Friday with the leaders of Austria, Denmark and other countries to discuss their strategies for lifting restrictions that were put forth during the coronavirus crisis, Channel 13 News reported.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted, "I want to thank the prime ministers of #Australia, #Czech Republic, #Denmark, #Greece, #Israel & #New Zealand for taking time today to exchange best practices on #COVID-19," along with a photograph of the video call showing Netanyahu.

Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov warned that Israel has to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus in the winter during an interview Wednesday evening with N12.
Israel, according to Bar Siman Tov, is "in a respite that allows us to plan further actions on different plains. Economically, we need to improve the systems that need to work better, that is what we are working on right now, and we will address it knowing we are in danger of a second wave."
The director warned that "there are fears that we have to be prepared for a wave that would come in the winter and will be comprised of both coronavirus and the flu."
 
The government approved an additional and significant relief package on Friday morning, including allowing hairdressers and beauty salons to open, as restrictions are further loosened. However, shopping malls will remain closed for the time being.


