Netanyahu to economic team: 'Submit a new plan within 48 hours'

At the hearing, the Prime Minister directed that the economic team submit an economic plan within 48 hours, as well as another updated package of broad and significant relief efforts, including assistance to independent contractors, employees, businesses and households.



In attendance were Finance and Economy Ministers, the head of the NSC, the CEOs of the Prime Minister's Office and the Treasury Office, the head of the National Council of Economics and others.



Certain programs from the aid package will be submitted for Knesset approval.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation with his economic team on Sunday afternoon to assess the market situation amid the coronavirus crisis.