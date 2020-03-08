Netanyahu weighs up placing all Israeli travelers in quarantine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he was weighing up placing all Israeli travelers who return to the country into quarantine to combat the spread of the coronavirus."We will make the decision either today or tomorrow, Netanyahu said. "There are questions about whether to do this, whether there are exceptions."The prime minister also warned the nation that the world is “days, perhaps hours away from declaring coronavirus as an epidemic.”He also said he will speak with the Israeli Air Force to ensure the chain of supply Israel needs for medicine and food will not be damaged.“I mean to open a line of credit on Monday to answer companies and firms that feel the [financial] pressure” due to the virus, he said.