The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New York JFK air traffic tower shut after testing positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 21, 2020 00:59
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had temporarily closed the air traffic control tower at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and shuttered part of the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center for cleaning after new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The FAA said a technician at JFK had tested positive and air traffic controllers will operate from an alternate location on airport property. In Indiana, after an air traffic control supervisor tested positive for COVID-19, the FAA vacated work areas at the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control and flights through the airspace handled by those sectors were rerouted. Air traffic control towers remain closed at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas airports after other coronavirus cases were reported earlier this week.
83-year-old coronavirus patient brought to Hasharon Hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 01:03 AM
Cuba bans entry of foreign tourists to slow coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 12:52 AM
North Korea fired unidentified projectile
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 12:05 AM
French city of Nice to impose curfew
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:59 PM
At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:39 PM
USA Swimming calls for Olympics to be postponed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:30 PM
UAE announces first two deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 11:14 PM
France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 450
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 08:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 08:01 PM
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 07:18 PM
US and Mexico agree to restrict non-essential travel over shared border
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 06:39 PM
US says 'disappointed' by Iraq's failure to protect coalition forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 06:38 PM
Italy to use army to enforce coronavirus lockdown in worst-hit region
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 03:17 PM
UK to order London pubs, restaurants and gyms to shut - Evening Standard
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2020 02:43 PM
Police set up blockades around Temple Mount, riots ensue
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/20/2020 02:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by