New coronavirus infection in Thailand takes tally to 42

BANGKOK - Thailand recorded a new coronavirus infection, taking its tally to 42 cases since January, a health official said on Saturday.The victim is a 21-year-old Thai salesman whose job brought him exposure to foreign tourists, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, told a news conference.Thailand has not yet had a death from the virus, although 28 patients have recovered and 14 are being treated in hospital.The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fuelled fears of a pandemic, with six countries reporting their first cases this week as the World Health Organization raised its global risk alert to "very high.”