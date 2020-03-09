New directives for public transport in Israel as coronavirus intensifies

As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, Israel's Transportation Ministry announced new directives for public transport throughout the country, including a ban on standing passengers on intercity trips.
The new directives also forbid bus passengers from sitting in the front row of seats.
Some bus drivers are being provided with hand sanitizer by transportation companies. Bus drivers have been instructed to keep windows open as much as possible. Drivers who don't feel well will need to report that they aren't feeling well and will need to be checked before returning to work.
Public transport will continue to operate as usual, although a manpower shortage may be an issue in the future.
"Since the start of the coronavirus crisis we have considered the effects on the transport sector every moment before the National Security Council and the Health Ministry," said Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to Maariv. "We will do everything in order to minimize the infection rate of the virus. We have a heavy responsibility on our shoulders and we are relating to the prevention and minimization steps with the utmost seriousness from the beginning of the outbreak."Israel reported a total of 39 cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Monday morning.