New directives for public transport in Israel as coronavirus intensifies

As the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, Israel's Transportation Ministry announced new directives for public transport throughout the country, including a ban on standing passengers on intercity trips.

The new directives also forbid bus passengers from sitting in the front row of seats.

Some bus drivers are being provided with hand sanitizer by transportation companies. Bus drivers have been instructed to keep windows open as much as possible. Drivers who don't feel well will need to report that they aren't feeling well and will need to be checked before returning to work.

Public transport will continue to operate as usual, although a manpower shortage may be an issue in the future.