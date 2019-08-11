North Korea says no talks unless South Korea, U.S. end military drills

SEOUL - There will not be inter-Korean talks unless South Korea and the United States end joint military exercises that set North Korea as an "enemy," a senior official at Pyongyang's foreign ministry said on Sunday.



Kwon Jong Gun, director-general for American affairs at the ministry, said South Korea talked "nonsense" by urging the North to stop missile tests which served its right to self-defense."Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept," Kwon said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.



"They should think that an inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to be made unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner."



