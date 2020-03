The number of coronavirus cases reached 16 in Bethlehem, as nine new people staying at a hotel were confirmed to have the virus on Friday, according to Maariv.The West Bank's Health Minister Dr. May al-Kiliah said that 120 people are quarantined within their homes. Additionally, three are quarantined in an academy in Jericho, and five are quarantined at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.