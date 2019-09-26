Police officer injured in stabbing attack near Temple Mount

A police officer was stabbed and injured in an alleged terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to Police.



The perpetrator was captured and arrested at the scene.

Israeli media reports are also indicating that shots were heard near the Temple Mount, in the same area.

