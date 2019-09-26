Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police officer injured in stabbing attack near Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 16:10
Knife attack (descriptive). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A police officer was stabbed and injured in an alleged terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to Police.

The perpetrator was captured and arrested at the scene.

Israeli media reports are also indicating that shots were heard near the Temple Mount, in the same area.


