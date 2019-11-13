One Palestinian killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrikes - report

Palestinian media has reported one dead and two injured following Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Wednesday morning.



His body was transferred to "Al Aqsa" hospital.A spokesperson for the IDF said following the airstrike, that "an IAF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad launching rockets this morning from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory. A hit was identified."



This is a developing story.





