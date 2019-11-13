Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

One Palestinian killed, 2 injured in Israeli airstrikes - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 07:52
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian media has reported one dead and two injured following Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza on Wednesday morning.

His body was transferred to "Al Aqsa" hospital.A spokesperson for the IDF said following the airstrike, that "an IAF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad launching rockets this morning from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory. A hit was identified."

This is a developing story.


November 13, 2019
Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul

By REUTERS

