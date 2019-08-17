One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident in Galilee - report

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car on HWY 70 near Kafr Kabul in northern Israel - Israeli sources reported Saturday.

According to the sources, the driver of the car involved in the accident had sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

