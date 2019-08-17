Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident in Galilee - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 07:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car on HWY 70 near Kafr Kabul in northern Israel - Israeli sources reported Saturday.


According to the sources, the driver of the car involved in the accident had sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.


