MK Orly Levy-Abecassis filed a request with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday, asking to break off from the seven-MK Labor-Gesher-Meretz faction and serve as a faction by herself.This would be permitted by law, because Gesher is an individual party. Normally, a third of a faction is required for a split.The request will only come to a vote when a Knesset House Committee is formed.